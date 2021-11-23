Crews fight garage fire with potentially explosive materials inside

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Tuesday evening of a garage fire in the South Point area with potentially explosive materials inside, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in along Township Road 1062.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.