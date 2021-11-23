Crews fight garage fire with potentially explosive materials inside
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Tuesday evening of a garage fire in the South Point area with potentially explosive materials inside, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in along Township Road 1062.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown. We have a crew headed to the scene.
