First Warning Forecast | Couple good travel days before rain returns for Thanksgiving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mostly sunny and dry weather dominates the next couple of days as afternoon temperatures stay chilled on Tuesday but turn milder on Wednesday. This bodes well for travel in and out of the area. By the Thanksgiving holiday, rain looks to return to the region, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Much colder air then filters in on Black Friday, and the chill lingers for the weekend.

Tuesday morning starts clear and frosty with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Some teens have even been seen in rural spots.

Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day, but the afternoon stays chilly as highs only rise to the low 40s. A westerly breeze definitely adds to the chill.

Temperatures fall quickly after sunset Tuesday evening, and overnight low temperatures tumble to the low to mid 20s under a mostly clear sky again.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny and dry, though clouds begin to increase more so later in the day. High temperatures turn milder, rising to the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy. The morning hours stay dry, but by the afternoon and especially evening, rain begins spreading from west to east across the area. Temperatures rise to the low 50s before the rain arrives, then fall back to the 40s.

Much colder air surges in Thursday night into Friday morning, such that flurries are likely to fly to start the day on Black Friday. The afternoon turns drier and partly cloudy but stays quite cold and breezy as temperatures remain stuck in the 30s.

Chilly air lingers for the weekend as mornings start in the 20s and afternoons finish in the 40s. Another weather system may bring some rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, but there is still some uncertainty as to how this plays out. Be sure to check back for updates!

