Advertisement

Giving Tuesday with Fisher House Foundation

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

‘Tis the season to give thanks and give back.

Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day that encourages people to show kindness toward others by giving back.

What better time than the giving season to show appreciation and support to the military community?

CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, knows first-hand that a family’s love is the best medicine.

Ken joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share what Fisher House is doing to spread love on Giving Tuesday, and every day, to help bring military families together.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Two fishermen returned to their vehicles to find them ransacked on Saturday.
Cars vandalized at popular lake
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier

Latest News

Holiday entertaining tips
Holiday entertaining tips
Plan your getaway for the holidays
Plan your getaway for the holidays
How to make your home smarter
How to make your home smarter
Gift giving this holiday season
Gift giving this holiday season