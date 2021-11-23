Giving Tuesday with Fisher House Foundation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

‘Tis the season to give thanks and give back.

Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day that encourages people to show kindness toward others by giving back.

What better time than the giving season to show appreciation and support to the military community?

CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, knows first-hand that a family’s love is the best medicine.

Ken joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share what Fisher House is doing to spread love on Giving Tuesday, and every day, to help bring military families together.

