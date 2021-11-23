Gun safety expert shares tips with parents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even if you do not have a firearm in your home, chances are that someone you know does. Children can come into contact with a gun at a neighbor’s home, play with friends, or under other circumstances outside their parents’ control.

Brian Lucas, an expert on gun safety who teaches concealed carry classes, says gun safety beings with a conversation between parents and children.

“As a gun owner, we have a responsibility to make sure that gun doesn’t fall into the wrong hands while we are using that gun or storing that gun,” Lucas said.

He recommends setting ground rules. The first one is to never all a child to touch a firearm until he or she has asked for permission and a trusted adult is there with them.

To help start the conversation, Lucas recommends parents check out the NRA’s Eddie Eagle program to talk in-depth about the four safety tips.

“As soon as a child starts to show an interest in firearms, enroll them into a firearms safety course,” Lucas said.

If you have a gun at home, be sure to:

Keep the gun unloaded and locked up in a cabinet, safe, gun vault, or storage case.

Lock the bullets in a place separate from the gun.

Consider using a gun lock (a lock that makes the gun unable to fire).

Hide the keys (or passcode) to the locked storage.

If you do keep a gun at home, keep the gun unloaded and locked up with the bullets locked up and stored separately.

