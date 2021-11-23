Advertisement

Hundreds of Thanksgiving meal boxes distributed

If you want to help their cause, you can sign up to volunteer or can make a monetary donation.
If you want to help their cause, you can sign up to volunteer or can make a monetary donation.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Thanksgiving Day is just two days away and it’s no secret many families in our region need an extra boost around the holidays.

Tuesday morning, hundreds of Thanksgiving meal food boxes were distributed in a drive-thru fashion at the Church of Nazarene on 4th Street.

Each box, containing a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and vegetables.

Harvest for the Hungry teamed up with the Church of the Nazarene to distribute the meal boxes at Tuesday’s event, which was on a first come, first served basis.

Diane Porter is the director at Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton.

Porter told WSAZ the meal boxes were paid for by donations from residents throughout the county, which is something she said doesn’t surprise her because of how giving people in the region are.

“I am a real strong believer of Thanksgiving dinner at home. It bothers me that people have to go out to a soup kitchen and have to leave their homes, especially as cold as it’s getting now,” Porter said. “This makes me feel good, that people can just stay in their home, cook their turkey, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and be with their family.”

Porter believes the need is so big in Lawrence County because of the lack of jobs.

She says the average commute for those living in Lawrence County is 20 minutes, meaning many folks are going out of the county and out of the state to work.



You can also make a donation by mailing them a check to P.O. Box 153, Ironton, OH 45638 or by sending them money via PayPal at harvestforthehungry@outlook.com

