Huntington City Council shows support of county HARM reduction program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council has passed a resolution of support for the licensure of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s HARM reduction program.

The resolution is the result of Senate Bill 334, passed in the West Virginia Legislature earlier this year.

The bill would require any needle exchange program in the state to obtain a license through the state and obtain approval from governing bodies attached to the health department -- in this case, Huntington City Council and the Cabell County Commission.

Mayor Steve Williams says data suggests that HARM reduction helps decrease drug use and helps get users into treatment programs.

The health department still needs approval from the Cabell County Commission.

