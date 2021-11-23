Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Montgomery County has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch.

Eric L. Martin, 33, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect viewing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Martin is currently charged with one count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.