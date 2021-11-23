Advertisement

Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Montgomery County has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch.

Eric L. Martin, 33, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect viewing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Martin is currently charged with one count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Two fishermen returned to their vehicles to find them ransacked on Saturday.
Cars vandalized at popular lake
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 13 additional deaths, 502 new cases reported
Huntington city council passes resolution to support license for Cabell Huntington Health...
Huntington city council passes resolution to support license for Cabell Huntington Health Department
Ashland Christmas parade preps
Preparations underway for Ashland Christmas Parade
Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate