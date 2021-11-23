Advertisement

Man sentenced to 40 years in theft case

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced to 40 years Monday in Boyd County in connection to a theft case.

Charges against David Kimmel, Jr. include burglary, theft by unlawful taking and persistent felony offender.

Kimmel will also be required to pay a $500 fine, officials say.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Kimmel was banned from both Rural King and Walmart for shoplifting but continued to steal from the stores in Boyd County.

At the time of the thefts, Kimmel was out on parole for felony cases out of Carter, Lawrence, Greenup, and Rowan Counties, the release states.

Eyewitness testimony was provided by Walmart asset protection associates as well as a former Rural King tractor manager.

