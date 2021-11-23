Minor injuries reported in rollover crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash temporarily closed a roadway Monday night in Nitro and caused minor injuries, the Nitro Police Department said.

The two-vehicle accident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 8th Street at the intersection of First Avenue.

The collision led to one vehicle turning over on its side, and a victim was trapped inside.

Crews from the Nitro Police Department, Emergency Services, and the Nitro Fire Department responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.