Minor injuries reported in rollover crash
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash temporarily closed a roadway Monday night in Nitro and caused minor injuries, the Nitro Police Department said.
The two-vehicle accident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 8th Street at the intersection of First Avenue.
The collision led to one vehicle turning over on its side, and a victim was trapped inside.
Crews from the Nitro Police Department, Emergency Services, and the Nitro Fire Department responded to the call.
