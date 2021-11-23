Portion of I-64 shut down as crews respond to vehicle fire

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One westbound lane of I-64 is shut down Tuesday as crews knock down a vehicle fire.

The vehicle fire was reported near mile marker 9, in between the West Huntington and Hal Greer Boulevard exits on I-64.

A WSAZ viewer sent video of the fire fight into the newsroom.

Only one westbound lane is shut down at this time.

No word if anyone was injured.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Fire crews battle vehicle fire along I-64 Tuesday

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.