America’s No Sugar Baker’s peanut butter chocolate chip bacon cookies

After losing her eyesight for three weeks and being diagnosed as diabetic, Jayne, in 6 months, shed 60 lbs., was insulin free, diabetic medicine free, sugar free, and her vision was back to 20-20!

No Sugar Baker’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies Ingredients:

5 T. Butter

½ C. Swerve Brown

½ C. Swerve Granular

½ C. All-Natural Peanut Butter

1 Egg

1 T. Vanilla

1 ¼ C Flour (Almond or All-Purpose)

¼ t. Baking Soda

¼ t. Baking Powder

¼ t. Cinnamon

1/4 t. Salt

3/4 C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon

¾ C. Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips

Easy Directions: In a mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and Swerves. Mix until smooth and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla, mix again. In a separate small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to first mixture and combine well. Fold in chocolate chips and bacon. Make round balls and place on sprayed cookie baking sheet. Flatten dough with fork and top with extra bacon and salt. Bake at 350 for 12-14 minutes, until light golden brown.

