Advertisement

Cabell Huntington Hospital, SEIU to resume negotiations

By Curtis Johnson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Huntington Hospital and its service workers union returned to the courtroom Tuesday morning, and next week both sides indicate they will return to the bargaining table.

Both sides issued dueling statements Tuesday afternoon as the strike continued into a 21st day. They will resume negotiations on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Cabell Huntington Hospital said for many years it has covered health care premiums at 100%. It’s now asking union members to contribute, on average, less than 5% of their families total health care costs. The hospital says the premiums are affordable and that workers are paid at the top of their market.

Service Employees International Union District #1199 disagrees. It contends the hospital is attempting to take away 10% of wages and accuses it of committing unfair labor practices.

“Nobody wants to be on strike,” SEIU #1199 Regional Director Sherri McKinney said after court Tuesday morning. “We would rather be back in the hospital, and to know that it’s only going to get colder, to know that the holidays are coming -- but this group is solid. They are committed. They say, ‘One day longer, one day stronger,’ and they’re going to stay out for as long as it takes.”

The two sides argued over a temporary restraining order in Cabell County Circuit Court. The order pertains to conduct of picketers. The union says it agrees with the majority of the court’s terms, but takes issue with attempts to control aspects of the picketers’ speech and movement.

“We just have fundamental disagreements,” McKinney said. “We have agreed on eight of the 11 terms. They already have in the TRO that we won’t be aggressive -- for lack of a better words -- fight, argue, that kind of thing, and we’re OK with that. What we’re not going to agree to is that patients can’t talk to us, or we can’t talk to patients.”

Cabell Huntington Hospital declined to speak on camera after court proceedings.

The judge scheduled a full evidentiary hearing on the restraining order for Dec. 10. In the meantime, he urged both sides to try and reach a compromise on the terms of a permanent order.

If no compromise is reached, and they need additional time in December, he will schedule another hearing for January.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun found inside dressing room at Huntington Mall
Two fishermen returned to their vehicles to find them ransacked on Saturday.
Cars vandalized at popular lake
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
A tractor trailer hit a barrier and leaked diesel fuel late Sunday night in Kanawha County
Tractor trailer crashes into barrier

Latest News

A traffic accident Tuesday evening has closed part of state Route 2 in the Gallipolis Ferry...
Crash closes part of Route 2
City leaders discuss potential expansion of Portsmouth water system
Portsmouth officials discuss potential expansion of water system to South Shore
Parking garages receive upgrades
Charleston city parking garage
City makes improvements to parking garages, hopes to bring more business downtown