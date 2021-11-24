COVID-19 W.Va. | 47 additional deaths, 883 new cases confirmed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 24, 2021, there are currently 6,754 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 47 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,817 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old female from Harrison County, a 64-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 68-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 73-year old female from Marion County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 95-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old male from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 65-year old female from Nicholas County, a 72-year old male from Clay County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old female from Mineral County, a 62-year old male from Brooke County, a 63-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Boone County, a 38-year old female from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old female from Logan County, a 95-year old male from Jackson County, and a 78-year old female from Raleigh County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 51-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 49-year old female from Wetzel County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 72-year old male from Wood County. These deaths occurred in October 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 16 are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map. Four are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

7,813 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Wednesday, 512 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 183 have been admitted to the ICU, 104 are on ventilators.

279,338 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19. 54 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus. 56,226 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (70), Berkeley (511), Boone (103), Braxton (37), Brooke (96), Cabell (277), Calhoun (40), Clay (19), Doddridge (18), Fayette (232), Gilmer (9), Grant (58), Greenbrier (70), Hampshire (119), Hancock (115), Hardy (86), Harrison (258), Jackson (67), Jefferson (225), Kanawha (446), Lewis (69), Lincoln (73), Logan (106), Marion (241), Marshall (162), Mason (120), McDowell (92), Mercer (288), Mineral (98), Mingo (149), Monongalia (229), Monroe (33), Morgan (70), Nicholas (165), Ohio (204), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (20), Preston (159), Putnam (233), Raleigh (294), Randolph (92), Ritchie (28), Roane (40), Summers (33), Taylor (69), Tucker (12), Tyler (35), Upshur (88), Wayne (101), Webster (80), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (290), Wyoming (46). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.