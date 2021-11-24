Crash closes part of Route 2

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A traffic accident Tuesday evening has closed part of state Route 2 in the Gallipolis Ferry area, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported after 6 p.m. in the area of Huntington Road.

Dispatchers say it involved two vehicles.

Our crew at the scene said traffic is backed up for miles and also reported one car on its top off the side of the roadway.

There is no word at this time about the extent of injuries involved.

