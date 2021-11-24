Advertisement

Crews respond to major fire along 3rd Avenue in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are responding to a large fire reported along 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

Flames are showing in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue at the business Wooten’s Garage.

Officials confirm flames have spread to nearby structures along 3rd Avenue.

Heavy black smoke can be seen for miles.

The below picture is from WSAZ’s West Virginia Lottery weather camera of downtown Huntington.

Heavy black smoke billowing in downtown Huntington following a large fire along 3rd Avenue Wednesday.(WSAZ West Virginia lottery weather camera)

No further details have been reported at this time.

