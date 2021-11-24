Dancers from local studio to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you tune in for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, watch for several performers from the St. Albans Studio of Dance.

The dancers will be easy to spot in their bright colored costumes.

WSAZ caught up with them last week while they were busy practicing for the big holiday event.

They will be a part of the Spirit of America Dance Stars who will usher in arguably the biggest star of the parade, Santa Claus.

The dancers have and early Thanksgiving morning ahead of them. They must be dressed and ready for rehearsal by 6 a.m. Thursday.

This is the 11th year dancers from the St. Albans Studio of Dance have had the opportunity to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

