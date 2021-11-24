First Warning Forecast | Briefly warmer today before chill returns along with some precipitation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The busy travel day before Thanksgiving is looking pretty good weather-wise both locally and across much of the nation as no major storm systems are present. By Thanksgiving Day, however, a strong cold front pushes through, and rain returns to the region. This rain may end off as a bit of snow Friday morning as colder temperatures take hold, but either way, the chill lingers through the upcoming weekend. Another storm system begins to take shape locally on Sunday, another busy travel day, but there is still some uncertainty as to how this plays out.

Wednesday morning starts clear, cold, and frosty again with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. The afternoon turns much milder as high temperatures rise to the mid 50s under a mix of sun and high clouds.

Wednesday evening stays dry with patchy clouds. Low temperatures fall to the mid 30s Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Day looks to start dry for morning turkey trots, but light rain begins spreading across the area from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures try to rise to the 50s before the rain arrives, but as soon as it does, expect them to fall into the 40s.

Much colder air surges in Thursday night into Friday morning, such that flurries are likely to fly to start the day on Black Friday. The afternoon turns drier and partly cloudy but stays quite cold and breezy as temperatures remain stuck in the 30s.

Saturday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky. A few rain showers pass during the day, with snow showers possible at night. Daytime high temperatures rise to the low 40s, but nighttime lows will be at or slightly below the freezing mark.

Drier weather returns with increasing sunshine Monday and Tuesday as temperatures rise to the mid and upper 40s.

