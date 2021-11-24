Good travel weather before Thanksgiving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been a still chill this evening at the Ashland Winter Wonderland of Lights parade. With Santa in town for this gala event, the estimated 3-4 thousand who lines Carter and Winchester Avenues were treated to an early winter chill.

Now by dawn temperatures will settle back to near 20 degrees for morning hunters so a hot seat will be needed heading off to tree stands. By mid-morning the warmth of the sun working in tandem with a south breeze will melt the early frost away as mid-day temperatures recover well into the 40s. The morning chill will succumb to those tepid breezes as afternoon highs make the mid-

50s. The morning sunshine and blue skies will fade as high clouds paint the sky a milky white.

Thanksgiving Day will dawn hazy and chilly with Turkey Trot and Drumstick Dashes hitting the 5K courses with air temperatures near 40. Clouds will gather before noon with rain arriving in the afternoon then lasting into the night.

Sharply colder air will arrive by dawn Friday as northwest winds try their best to muster the first snowflakes of the season. Black Friday (the term for the big shopping day) will feel a wind chill in the 20s as temperatures fail to get out of the 30s amidst the snow flurries.

