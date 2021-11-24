Advertisement

Herd pulls away from Ragin’ Cajuns

Marshall improves to 4-1 this season
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Taevion Kinsey and Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 19 points apiece and Anochili-Killen added 11 rebounds and eight blocks as Marshall got past Louisiana 93-79 on Tuesday night.

Darius George added 15 points for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Mikel Beyers scored 13.

Greg Williams Jr. had 18 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2). Kentrell Garnett added 14 points. Jordan Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Marshall improves to 4-1 and next plays at Indiana on Saturday night.

