High speed chase ends in an arrest

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver sped off after being pulled over by a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday evening along Campbells Creek Drive near Malden, West Virginia.

According to Sgt. Brain Humphreys, when the deputy approached the vehicle the driver, Bradley Owen Ellis, 33, of Harts took off.

Officials say the deputy sheriff caught up with Ellis when he pulled into a gas station. At that time, a passenger began to exit the vehicle; however, when Ellis spotted the deputy, he pulled out of the gas station with a passenger partially out of the vehicle.

From the gas station, Ellis took off onto I-64 toward Charleston, passing illegally on the shoulders of the road at high rates of speed.

At another gas station in Charleston , officials say the car slowed down.

Sgt. Humphreys says pursuing deputies kept a safe distance away as two passengers got out of the vehicle. Ellis then drove off and the chase resumed.

In Charleston near Bigley Avenue, officials say Ellis hit a Charleston Police cruiser with his vehicle before heading south on US 119 into Boone County.

In Boone County, Ellis’ vehicle ran out of gas and came to a stop.

Ellis was arrested and charged with reckless indifference, fleeing while driving under the influence (DUI), driving with a license revoked for DUI 3rd offense, and DUI.

No one was injured in the pursuit or crash in Charleston.

Assistance in the pursuit was given by the Charleston Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Virginia State Police.

Additional charges may be filed by the Charleston Police Department relating to the crash involving a cruiser.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.