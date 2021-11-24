Advertisement

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint. No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison. His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say 37-year-old Mallory Greenlee was killed in a head-on crash not far from her...
Family and friends mourn woman killed in crash
One man is dead, another man is in custody after a shooting in Mason County early Friday morning.
One dead, one in custody after shooting
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Fire crews battle vehicle fire along I-64 Tuesday
Portion of I-64 shuts down as crews respond to vehicle fire
Neighbors rescue woman from Middleport fire
Neighbors rescue woman from house fire

Latest News

Massive fire destroys automotive garage in downtown Huntington, damages two other buildings
Massive fire destroys automotive garage in downtown Huntington, damages two other buildings
W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey discusses a plan to launch a website where West Virginians can...
W.Va. Auditor to launch website to track infrastructure funds
Woman dead after Route 2 crash
Woman dead after Route 2 crash
Huntington City Mission staff prepare Thanksgiving dinner
COVID-19 changing Thanksgiving dinner for Huntington soup kitchen