Neighbors rescue woman from house fire

By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family in Middleport is left picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home.

The fire began just before 5 p.m. Monday on South Second Avenue. Three fire departments were on scene for about three hours to put out the blaze.

Three people lived in the home -- brothers Bryan and Stacey Holley, along with their 73-year-old mother Susie Holley.

Stacey was returning from the grocery store when he saw the house up in flames.

“When I got out of the car and looked at the house, there were flames shooting out of front bedroom window,” he said.

His brother and mom were still inside, so he ran in through the fire to try to get to his mom.

“She’s in a wheelchair, so I brought her out from underneath the flames and the smoke all around us, and I brought her out of the house to the front porch, got to the front porch and the flames started to get on me and her too,” Stacey said.

From across the street, Angel and Dustin Fellure heard a loud pop. When they saw the flames, they ran across the street to help.

“Flames had caught her, so she caught on fire and he jumped over the banister and lifted her down to me over the porch and we drug her across the street,” Angel said.

They helped pull her to safety, and Bryan and Stacey were able to get out without serious injuries.

Bryan told WSAZ, he doesn’t think his brother and his mother would be alive without the help of the neighbors.

The flames burned about 15% of Susie’s body. She was flown to the hospital Monday evening. She was on a ventilator, but it was removed Tuesday morning.

The fire started due to an electrical short. The fire was so hot that it melted the siding off of a home across the street.

