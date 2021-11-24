Advertisement

One dead, one in custody after shooting

One man is dead, another man is in custody after a shooting in Mason County early Friday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting overnight.

Mason County deputies say they found a man dead at a home on Gun Club Road in New Haven a little after 3 a.m.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com it was an isolated incident.

No other details have been released.

