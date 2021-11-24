Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with Dallas Cowboys

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army are partnering for the 25th year to kick off the Annual Red Kettle Campaign, which has raised nearly $2.8 billion dollars since the national kickoff began in 1997.

Tomorrow, the event will raise awareness for this year’s effort to help millions facing pandemic poverty, under the banner of ‘Hope Marches On.’

