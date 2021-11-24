Silver Alert issued for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert was issued late Tuesday night for a missing man from Putnam County.

James Ray Casto, 72, was last seen in the Bancroft area of the county, West Virginia State Police say.

He is described as 5 feet 7 and 130 pounds with blue eyes and gray facial hair. Troopers say he is bald.

Investigators say Casto was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, blue pajama pants, a ball cap, and boots. They’re unsure which way he was headed, but he was walking.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone who sees Casto is asked to call the Putnam County 911 center at 304-586-0246.

Investigators are working on getting a photo of Casto. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

