Driver crashes, truck hits building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver veered off the road, onto the sidewalk and hit the side of a building with their truck Wednesday morning in Charleston.

The accident happened along Kanawha Boulevard.

No word if anyone was injured during the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.