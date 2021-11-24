Uptick in holiday travelers reported at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Between getting together with the family and diving into activities at the beach, it’s a jam-packed week for families like the Stewarts.

“Then we’re probably gonna have dinner,” Tommy Stewart said.

However, like so many, the only way Tommy and his grandmother Linda are getting to the dinner table in time for Thanksgiving is by flight.

Many are leaving a couple days earlier, making Tuesday quite the busy travel day for Yeager Airport.

“Today we had almost 500 people fly out of Charleston. Tomorrow we have an estimated 415 people that are flying out, so it appears that today, Tuesday, is our busiest travel day over Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving which in the past has been the busiest travel day,” said Rachel Urbanski with Yeager Airport.

There’s no specific reason for why Tuesday turns out to be the busier travel day. Some say it’s because they were able to snag a better deal.

“Oh, it was excellent, excellent. Roundtrip was only like eighty-something dollars a piece,” Linda said.

Others just couldn’t wait any longer to visit the whole family again, after missing out last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to be out and about, especially to see the family. Both of our daughters right now are pregnant and each of them are having a boy and we’re kind of like floating around on cloud nine right now,” Eric Pelphrey said.

