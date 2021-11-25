Families frustrated after flowers removed from vases at cemetery

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families in the Kanawha Valley are speaking out after they learned the flowers they placed for their deceased loved ones had been removed from their tombstones.

“On November 9 we took my parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law’s flowers up. We went back a week later, and they were gone,” Dianna and Tom Green said. “Memorial Gardens said it was a cleanup process, but you don’t take off new flowers and they weren’t on the ground. They were in their vases on the tombstones.”

The Greens are one of several families that WSAZ spoke with about Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in Glasgow. Families say it was a matter of days that their fresh flowers were removed and vases were turned upside down.

“I brought my son up here to see his (grandmother) for Thanksgiving because he’s really close to (her), and (we came) up here and all the vases had been flipped upside down (with) all the flowers out of the vases,” Frankie Yeager told WSAZ. “We are fed up with this graveyard. My mom will be dead three years the 29th of this month, and I shouldn’t have to celebrate it like this and bring my kids up here, and they have to flip vases.”

Yeager gave WSAZ video she took while in the cemetery, which shows vases out of place at gravesites.

“There’s been vases broken up here, headstones busted up here, trash, cigarettes butts, beer bottles, just everything,” she said. “I wouldn’t bury my bird in this graveyard. Ever since StoneMor (Partners) took it over, it’s been pathetic.”

StoneMor Partners owns Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens and told WSAZ they are aware of some broken granite and are trying to get in touch with the families to fix it. They also pointed out that signs were posted, giving families a heads up about an upcoming fall cleanup. However, the sign specifically states “any decorations not in a vase or on a headstone will be removed.”

“A third party vendor (is) contracted to do fall cleanups every year. Sometimes they clean up things that should be left. If anything is missing that should not have been cleaned up, the families can contact the office right after the holiday. Sometimes they clean up things that should be left. It depends on the policy of the location. They take old flowers out, if there was something that should not have been removed, then we will take care of it,” Lindsay Granson, StoneMor Partner’s National Vice President of Sales and marketing told WSAZ.

Granson said she will send our questions to the general manager so he can reach out to the families.

In June 2020, WSAZ investigated graveyard concerns and found that StoneMor owns more than 30 properties in West Virginia, with at least 10 in our region.

One month before that investigation, WSAZ spoke with Yeager about her mother’s grave being damaged. Within hours of WSAZ contacting StoneMor about the damage, someone was sent out and the grave was repaired.

“I mean, it’s sad you can’t come up here and visit your loved ones without having to go through all the drama,” Yeager said.

“I have my mother, my father and my brother (buried there) and I put flowers on every season,” said Jeff McClure in a statement to WSAZ. “This is the first time in four years that I’ve known that the grave has been cleaned off like that. I paid $45 for flowers and I live on a set income. I really think something needs to be done about that.”

Kim Brogan, who lives in London, said she has her mother, stepfather, grandparents and other relatives buried in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. She too, was shocked to find her fresh flowers had disappeared.

“We just put new fall flowers on my grandparents, and they came by and took them all off,” Brogan said. “They were fresh, new flowers (and) my mom had a lantern that the boys put on her, and they took it off (too). It’s our loved ones that (are) up there, and it’s all we have left to go to.”

“It was just a couple days after we put it on, I was looking up at the cemetery and everything had been taken down,” Lynn Basford, who lives in Glasgow, told WSAZ. “I could not believe of all things, Veterans Day -- the flags were gone off of the veterans.”

