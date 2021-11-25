Advertisement

Home damaged by fire in Ashland

A fire damaged a home in Ashland Thursday morning.
A fire damaged a home in Ashland Thursday morning.(Jay Melvin, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A home damaged by a fire Thursday morning in Ashland is considered to be a total loss, according to Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray.

Fire crews said there was heavy fire on the first floor that spread to the attic. The home was badly damaged and according to Chief Ray, the home will either have to be torn down, or heavily remodeled.

Ray said a man and his niece lived in the basement, and another man lived in the upstairs portion of the home. They were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

