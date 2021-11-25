More than 1,000 flock to Huntington Turkey Trot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 15th annual Huntington Turkey Trot drew a large crowd at Ritter Park Thursday morning.

The race was back to an in-person event this year and raised money for Little Victories No-Kill Animal Shelter.

“We wanted to do it for the good cause for the animals. We’re big animal supporters we have animals ourselves at our own homes so we’re just big supporters,” said first-time participant Carla Snell.

The race began at 9 a.m. and 910 runners completed the race.

Michelle White used to run the race every year when she lived in Huntington. She now lives in Florida but is back in town to visit family so she came to enjoy the race.

“I love the turkey trot and the energy it’s very fun,” she said. “It can be competitive or it can just be fun. Bring your dogs, walk it or run it whatever you wanna do or a little of both.”

Alex Morris, a runner at Shawnee State University took first place with a time of 15:31. The time was his personal best and was his first year participating.

“This is awesome I didn’t actually expect there to be that many people. I thought it was going to be like 20 people here and then it was huge so I was like oh okay there’s like a billion people here.”

The event brings in about $30,000 for Little Victories animal shelter.

“It takes about $1,100 a day to run the farm so you can imagine how helpful I mean that’s almost a month worth of income for us,” said Executive Director Stephanie Howell.

This was the first in-person fundraiser for the animal shelter since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.