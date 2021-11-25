Advertisement

Some receive ‘overly-diluted’ COVID vaccines at W.Va. pharmacy

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working to help reach out to...
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working to help reach out to patients who received “overly-diluted doses” of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.(KKTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working to help reach out to patients who received “overly-diluted doses” of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The agency said the incidents happened at a pharmacy in Hancock County. According to the DHHR, the reduced doses took place between April and November 2021 for people ages 12 and older.

The DHHR urges anyone who may have been impacted to be revaccinated. It says the incidents happened at Davis Brothers Pharmacy, a family-owned pharmacy. Health officials say other vaccines, including pediatric Pfizer doses, were not affected.

According to the DHHR, a cease-and-desist order from the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy went out to Davis Brothers Pharmacy, which has locations in New Cumberland and Chester, while the investigation is underway.

Upcoming vaccination clinics have been announced in the county for those who have been affected.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police say 37-year-old Mallory Greenlee was killed in a head-on crash not far from her...
Family and friends mourn woman killed in crash
One man is dead, another man is in custody after a shooting in Mason County early Friday morning.
Man faces murder charges in connection with shooting
Massive fire destroys automotive garage in downtown Huntington, damages two other buildings
Fire destroys downtown Huntington automotive garage, damages two other buildings
patients urged to get tested
DHHR urges patients of Beckley clinic to get tested for Hepatitis, HIV
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide

Latest News

A retired firefighter went into the apartments to try to make sure everyone got out.
Fire at auto repair shop spreads to apartments
Turkey of a day
First Warning Forecast
W.Va. Auditor J.B. McCuskey discusses a plan to launch a website where West Virginians can...
W.Va. Auditor to launch website to track infrastructure funds
One dead, one in custody after shooting in Mason County
One dead, one in custody after shooting in Mason County