Some receive ‘overly-diluted’ COVID vaccines at W.Va. pharmacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working to help reach out to patients who received “overly-diluted doses” of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The agency said the incidents happened at a pharmacy in Hancock County. According to the DHHR, the reduced doses took place between April and November 2021 for people ages 12 and older.

The DHHR urges anyone who may have been impacted to be revaccinated. It says the incidents happened at Davis Brothers Pharmacy, a family-owned pharmacy. Health officials say other vaccines, including pediatric Pfizer doses, were not affected.

According to the DHHR, a cease-and-desist order from the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy went out to Davis Brothers Pharmacy, which has locations in New Cumberland and Chester, while the investigation is underway.

Upcoming vaccination clinics have been announced in the county for those who have been affected.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.