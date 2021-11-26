Black Friday brrr feel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Overnight rain showers will mix with then change to snow. There will be pockets of brisk snow that will whiten the lawns, rooftops at dawn. Low 32. Black Friday will start grey with a dusting of snow flurries. The afternoon will be blustery and cold with temperatures in the 30s but above freezing.

Friday night football games will be laced with a cold wind as skies clear temperatures will fall thru the 20s. Saturday for the Herd’s game at the Joan, sunshine with a chilly breeze. Highs in the sun for tailgaters will be in the 40s but with the lengthening shadows readings will fall into the 30s after sundown.

Sunday a new gusty front will pass with a chance of a rain shower. High 45.

