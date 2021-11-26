Advertisement

Black Friday brrr feel

White start to Black Friday in spots
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Overnight rain showers will mix with then change to snow. There will be pockets of brisk snow that will whiten the lawns, rooftops at dawn. Low 32. Black Friday will start grey with a dusting of snow flurries. The afternoon will be blustery and cold with temperatures in the 30s but above freezing.

Friday night football games will be laced with a cold wind as skies clear temperatures will fall thru the 20s. Saturday for the Herd’s game at the Joan, sunshine with a chilly breeze. Highs in the sun for tailgaters will be in the 40s but with the lengthening shadows readings will fall into the 30s after sundown.

Sunday a new gusty front will pass with a chance of a rain shower. High 45.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead, another man is in custody after a shooting in Mason County early Friday morning.
Man faces murder charges in connection with shooting
Massive fire destroys automotive garage in downtown Huntington, damages two other buildings
Fire destroys downtown Huntington automotive garage, damages two other buildings
patients urged to get tested
DHHR urges patients of Beckley clinic to get tested for Hepatitis, HIV
State Police say 37-year-old Mallory Greenlee was killed in a head-on crash not far from her...
Family and friends mourn woman killed in crash
A Silver Alert for James Ray Casto has been canceled.
Silver Alert canceled, missing man found

Latest News

BRRR Black Friday Forecast
First Warning Weather
fwf
Have A Happy & Safe Thanksgiving!
fwf
fwf
Turkey of a day
First Warning Forecast