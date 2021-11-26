Black Friday shopping frenzy makes a comeback

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The economic recovery from COVID has thrown a wrench in the supply chain, hitting businesses and then shoppers. However, in spite of it all, retail sales continue to rise.

According to the national retail federation, nearly two million more people than last year will shop from Thanksgiving day through cyber Monday.

The Huntington Mall opened at 6 Friday morning with a long line of shoppers waiting to get their hands on deals.

The longest line was for the 500 swag bags the mall was handing out to the first shoppers in line.

The bag included goodies from stores like Ulta Beauty, Macys and Jcpenney.

Most shoppers mentioned they were glad Black Friday shopping was back after the pandemic changed many holiday traditiona.

This year, each shopper is projected to spend about $1,000 during the holiday season, according to the national retail federation.

Experts say there are a couple explanations at play. First, the fear factor. Because of supply chain issues, shoppers are getting the message - if you want it, buy it now.

46 percent of shoppers say they plan to shop earlier than normal.

Economists say another reason people are spending-- is because they can.

The national retail federation says it could be well into next year before issues with the supply chain are ironed out.

Many major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy are staying closed Thanksgiving.

