Dunlow Fire Department to hold Christmas parade Saturday

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Saturday, one community is holding what they say is their first Christmas parade ever.

Members of the Dunlow Fire Department decided to hold the event because the community didn’t get to have any fall events this year.

Firefighter Paige Likens says kids can get pictures with Santa, the Grinch, and the Gingerbread Man.

The parade will begin at the Dunlow Fire Department at 5 p.m. and end up at the Cabwaylingo park office Saturday , November 27.

Lineup is planned for 3:45.

Free hot chocolate and cookies will be available.

Likens says the parade will feature several fire departments, side-by-side riding club groups, and floats.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.