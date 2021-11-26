Advertisement

Fire Marshal investigating fire at Huntington automotive garage

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the next two days the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office will be working on the investigation into a fire that ripped through an auto shop and damaged an apartment building next door Wednesday, Huntington Fire Chief, Jane Rader, tells WSAZ.com Thursday evening.

So far, Chief Rader says nothing in the investigation indicates the fire is suspicious in nature.

The call was reported a little after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at Wooten’s Garage in the 1400 block of Third Avenue.

Smoke could be seen from miles away, and Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader says maybe it’s a Thanksgiving miracle nobody was hurt.

Chief Rader says a couple mechanics were working at the garage when they saw the fire and tried to extinguish it themselves, but they realized they couldn’t and then got out safely.

Flames spread to a neighboring insurance office that had closed earlier in the afternoon and an apartment building. Rader says the seven people in the apartments all got out unharmed.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> CLICK HERE

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead, another man is in custody after a shooting in Mason County early Friday morning.
Man faces murder charges in connection with shooting
Massive fire destroys automotive garage in downtown Huntington, damages two other buildings
Fire destroys downtown Huntington automotive garage, damages two other buildings
patients urged to get tested
DHHR urges patients of Beckley clinic to get tested for Hepatitis, HIV
State Police say 37-year-old Mallory Greenlee was killed in a head-on crash not far from her...
Family and friends mourn woman killed in crash
A Silver Alert for James Ray Casto has been canceled.
Silver Alert canceled, missing man found

Latest News

Brief power outage forces many Ironton residents to adjust Thanksgiving meal preparations
Power outage forces Ironton neighbors to adjust Thanksgiving meal preparations
House fire
Ashland fire
Hundreds show up for free Thanksgiving dinner
Brief power outage forces many Ironton residents to adjust Thanksgiving meal preparations
Brief power outage forces many to adjust Thanksgiving meal preparations