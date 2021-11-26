Fire Marshal investigating fire at Huntington automotive garage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the next two days the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office will be working on the investigation into a fire that ripped through an auto shop and damaged an apartment building next door Wednesday, Huntington Fire Chief, Jane Rader, tells WSAZ.com Thursday evening.

So far, Chief Rader says nothing in the investigation indicates the fire is suspicious in nature.

The call was reported a little after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at Wooten’s Garage in the 1400 block of Third Avenue.

Smoke could be seen from miles away, and Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader says maybe it’s a Thanksgiving miracle nobody was hurt.

Chief Rader says a couple mechanics were working at the garage when they saw the fire and tried to extinguish it themselves, but they realized they couldn’t and then got out safely.

Flames spread to a neighboring insurance office that had closed earlier in the afternoon and an apartment building. Rader says the seven people in the apartments all got out unharmed.

