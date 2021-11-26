First Holly Jolly Brawley kicks off on Black Friday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Downtown Charleston Association is putting on a new event for families this year. The president of the association, Kevin Madison, said they have been working on the project for three months.

“It’s 50 Christmas trees from local businesses, 50 pieces of art,” said Madison.

The sights and scents of the holiday season will be on full display on Black Friday in downtown Charleston.

The city is luring families in with the fresh smell of 50 Christmas trees and the opportunity for some delicious hot chocolate.

The artwalk featuring local vendors will start at noon.

“Downtown Charleston association is super stoked to present the Black Friday art walk tomorrow from noon until 8:00 p.m.” said Madison.

At 5:00 p.m. everything will light up including the city’s official Christmas tree.

Minutes later, city officials will unveil the first ever Holly Jolly Brawley event along the Brawley Walkway on Capitol Street.

“As you are shopping on Black Friday and visiting all our amazing businesses come down and listen to the music check out the Christmas trees if you are a fan of adult beverages those will be available,” said Madison.

Two bands will be featured during the event: The Kind Thieves, followed by The Company Stores.

Organizers also say there will be several things for the entire family to enjoy.

“There is a booth where kids can write letters to Santa, drop them in the post office box. We have a pay phone the kids can call and speak to Santa,” said Madison.

Guests will be able to cast their vote for their favorite tree.

The Christmas tree display will remain up through the month of December.

The Marines will be set up near Ellen’s Ice Cream to collect toys and monetary donations for Toys-for-Tots, an organization for local families and kids to have toys on Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.