Man, woman found dead by sheriff’s deputies

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a suspicious call to 911, sheriff’s deputies traveled to the home where the call originated and found a man and woman dead.

According to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith, the call with an open line came in to Athens County 911 just before 5:10 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the home along McDougal Road in Millfield, Ohio, no one answered the door.

Deputies say they entered the home through an opened back door and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to detectives, evidence shows that a fight took place and Jennifer Draper, 40, was killed by a single shotgun round.

Her live in partner, Christopher Roach, 43, of Leon, West Virginia, then committed suicide.

Both bodies were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

