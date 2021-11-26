Advertisement

One week remains to buy gifts for Angel Tree children

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is one week left to buy gifts off of the Angel Tree for the Salvation Army this season.

Major Jayne May is the area commander for the Salvation Army in Charleston.

“We still have about 850 children that need our help this Christmas,” said May.

Adopting a child means buying their Christmas gifts off of the ticket, and May said each child will have three toys on their list.

“It’s a fun date night activity. It is a fun Sunday School activity to go and adopt a couple Angels to go and get their gifts. That way you are not putting out a full 75 dollars,” said May.

Walmarts in Hurricane, Nitro, Logan, and Quincy, plus the Burkes Outlet in Nitro and the the Command Center for the Salvation Army are all where angels can be adopted and toys for their ticket can be dropped off.

Angels can also be adopted at Dr. Allison Jerrett’s dentistry office in Charleston.

“You can even go on Amazon and ship it here to 301 Tennessee Avenue. Just make sure I’ve got the child’s code,” said May.

May said they lost two Angel Tree locations this year, so it’s even more important to participate at their current locations.

“We need the community to step up and help us which they already do every year Christmas is always successful,” said May.

