Power outage forces Ironton neighbors to adjust Thanksgiving meal preparations

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, people across the City of Ironton were preparing their Thanksgiving feasts when something unexpected threw a wrench in their plans.

WSAZ caught up with Ironton neighbor Luke McGraw who had two turkeys in the smoker, and another in the oven.

“We had all of it. Cooked everything but the pie,” said McGraw.

It was the first time he had ever prepared Thanksgiving dinner for his family. He said things were going well until an unexpected surprise mid-morning had him scratching his head.

“The turkeys were right about done when the power kicked out,” said McGraw. “We were inside, the lights went out and we looked around to make sure we didn’t blow a fuse. I called my mom and dad who live right next door and they said they were out too!”

According to American Electric Power, more than 1,300 customers experienced a power outage on the north end of Ironton. Fortunately for McGraw, he had some family and friends who still had power. His aunt, Rachel Compliment, has solar panels that worked as a backup.

“So we just moved all of our crock pots to the living room where the electrical outlets still working and we’ve been cooking in the living room,” said Compliment.

The outage only lasted a couple of hours. But it was a hectic couple of hours for those like McGraw who were unsure of when power would be restored.

“It was kind of wild! At first, we didn’t know what to do. We thought, great must be a sign that Thanksgiving is ruined! Thankfully, we had some people we could rely on,” said McGraw.

