Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest

31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are found in a suspicious vehicle.(Logan County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unfamiliar vehicle in the Sharples area got the attention of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and ended with one woman facing charges.

The arrest was made after deputies checked out reports of a vehicle parked on the hillside of a small residential street throughout the night. There were also reports of suspected drug activity.

Corporal Derrick Miller and K-9 Aga found two people inside the vehicle. Miller also discovered a small bag of methamphetamine and a smoking device in the possession of Jacqueline D. Burgess, 31, of Boone County.

Burgess was arrested and taken to the Southwest Regional Jail.

