Second arrest made following Oak Hill man’s overdose death

On Sept. 13, Oak Hill Police found 39-year-old Johnnie Edwards unresponsive inside of a car...
On Sept. 13, Oak Hill Police found 39-year-old Johnnie Edwards unresponsive inside of a car parked at McDonalds. Edwards had already died of a drug overdose.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OAK HILL, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the second person indicted following a man’s overdose death.

Kevin Blake French was arrested Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m.

French was picked up on West Main Street and State Route 279 in Oak Hill, deputies say.

On Sept. 13, Oak Hill Police found 39-year-old Johnnie Edwards unresponsive inside of a car parked at McDonalds. Edwards had already died of a drug overdose.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards allegedly obtained drugs with 48-year-old Ronda Stull and 30-year-old Kevin Blake French. Investigators say that both Stull and French allegedly knew Edwards was deceased and chose not to seek medical attention. French allegedly parked Stull’s car outside of McDonald’s with Edwards deceased in the passenger seat.

Both Stull and French were indicted for their alleged roles in Edwards’ death. Stull was arrested and is charged with murder, aggravated murder, corrupting another person with drugs, and tampering with evidence.

French is charged with abuse of a corpse, theft of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

French is currently at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

https://www.wsaz.com/2021/11/22/two-indicted-alleged-roles-oak-hill-mans-overdose-death/

