Armed male suspect barricaded in home

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several law enforcement agencies as well as the SWAT team are at a home in the 300 block of 18th Street in Dunbar for an armed and wanted suspect who is barricaded inside.

Charleston Police got a call from Dunbar Police to assist in the call and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are also on scene.

Officials say one male subject has been detained at this time.

