Armed male suspect barricaded in home

Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of an incident where an armed male suspect has...
Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of an incident where an armed male suspect has barricaded themselves in a home.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several law enforcement agencies as well as the SWAT team are at a home in the 300 block of 18th Street in Dunbar for an armed and wanted suspect who is barricaded inside.

Charleston Police got a call from Dunbar Police to assist in the call and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are also on scene.

Officials say one male subject has been detained at this time.

Keep checking back for more information as this story gets updated.

