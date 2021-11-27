Attorney accused of human trafficking dies

Portsmouth, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Michael Mearan, an attorney and former city councilman accused of human trafficking, has died.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost tweeted Friday evening, “I’m told Michael Mearan, the Portsmouth lawyer indicted for human trafficking, has died. His trial was set for January. At least he died publicly charged for his crimes, and his victims knew the dignity of being heard and believed. They have survived him.”

Mearan was accused of human trafficking, promoting prostitution and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Prosecutors from the attorney general’s office presented evidence that Mearan had violated his bond conditions.

Mearan was arrested in October of last year. The charges stem from alleged criminal activity that investigators say happened from 2003 to 2018 and involved six female victims.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.