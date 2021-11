GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Belfry Pirates pulled away from East Carter Friday night to advance to the Class 3A state title game by a final score of 48-26. Belfry will play Paducah Tilghman next Saturday at noon from Kroger Field. Here are the highlights from WSAZ’s Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.