Crews battle fire in WVSU dorm room

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple fire departments fought a fire in a West Virginia State University dorm room Friday evening.

Fire officials in Institute say the fire happened around 6:30 p.m..

It was reported on the dormitory’s third floor by campus police officers.

After a thorough investigation, the cause of the fire was due to a faulty heater in an unoccupied dorm room.

Institute, Dunbar, West Side, and Tyler Mountain Fire Departments responded to the scene.

