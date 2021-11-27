Crews battle fire in WVSU dorm room
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple fire departments fought a fire in a West Virginia State University dorm room Friday evening.
Fire officials in Institute say the fire happened around 6:30 p.m..
It was reported on the dormitory’s third floor by campus police officers.
After a thorough investigation, the cause of the fire was due to a faulty heater in an unoccupied dorm room.
Institute, Dunbar, West Side, and Tyler Mountain Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.