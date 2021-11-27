Advertisement

Firefighters battle flames near hillside

Two homes caught fire Saturday afternoon in Institute.
Two homes caught fire Saturday afternoon in Institute.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire Chief Chris Moyers says two abandoned homes caught fire around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Institute near Fairlawn and Lincoln Avenue.

They suspect squatters were staying inside the home.

Crews are working to keep the blaze contained before it spreads to the hillside.

Keep checking back for more details as information becomes available.

