A flushing look into the 73rd Annual Commode Bowl

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 73rd Annual Commode Bowl and Parade are in the books.

History will show how the Hillside Rams bettered their River Rat friends from the other side of the tracks by the score of 20-16. A fun day was had by most, despite the drippy drizzling skies.

The Bowl is a source of pride for the teams that play since all proceeds, both monetary and canned goods, went directly to the coffers of the Dunbar Food Bank.

