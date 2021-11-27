Advertisement

‘Holly Jolly Brawley’ event brings dozens to downtown Charleston, packs businesses

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The First Annual Holly Jolly Brawley event lit up Capitol Street in Charleston Friday night.

“It’s been a really unpredictable year so (I) didn’t know what to expect, and this is the first Christmas block party, so it definitely exceeds my expectations,” Dan Carlisle, owner of Taylor Books Bookstore on Capitol Street, said.

The event included the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, a ribbon cutting ceremony for 50 Christmas trees from local businesses, and booths for kids to participate in holiday activities.

The Downtown Charleston Association put on the new event for families this year, and to try and get more foot traffic into local businesses.

“The Holly Jolly Brawley has brought so much action, so much traffic to Pink Birch here on Captiol Street (and) we are so thankful that this event took place this year,” Jessica Vir, co-owner of Pink Birch Boutique told WSAZ. “Last year, you still saw the hesitation post pandemic, we were kind of finding our way so businesses did suffer and it did take a toll on all these small businesses.”

However, several businesses were packed Friday evening as people came down to enjoy the holiday festivities.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I didn’t expect so many people,” Carlisle said. “This could be a record breaking day, maybe of all time, certainly for 2021.”

“When small businesses struggled for so long, the past 18 months, this is such an amazing opportunity just to have so many people downtown,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

“I think people are just so excited to finally get out (and) about, and just even support the local businesses,” Co-owner of Pink Birch Boutique, Ashley Moore said. “We’ve seen such an influx of people coming in and just happy to be enjoying life again, So it’s been really great to see and we’re just overwhelmed by the support we’ve gotten.”

The Christmas tree display along Brawley Walkway will remain up through the month of December.

