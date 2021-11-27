Advertisement

Last weekend of November offers no weather surprises

Mainly quiet weather for post holiday travel
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Half way thru the long holiday weekend and so far, so good weather-wise. Sure we had a wet period on Thanksgiving Day, but after people had completed their travels. Yes Friday felt the chilled clutch of Old Man Winter though the cold could only muster a few harmless ambiance snow flurries. Looking into the weekend, little fanfare is expected though Sunday night travelers may have to dodge a shower of rain or wet snow.

Saturday will dawn frosty cold with a red sky sunrise for hunters in the woods. The day will be dry though morning sun will succumb to an afternoon at least partial cloud cover. Temperatures in the 40s for Herd tailgaters will fall back into the 30s for the second half the Conference USA showdown with WKU.

Sunday will see a brisk but dry cold front pass. A brief shower is possible with some snow at elevation at ski lodge country. By nightfall a round of chilled, gusty winds will arrive.

Next week will start chilly, bright and dry then trend warmer and hazier as highs end the week in the 60s!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead, another man is in custody after a shooting in Mason County early Friday morning.
Man faces murder charges in connection with shooting
Man, woman found dead by sheriff’s deputies
patients urged to get tested
DHHR urges patients of Beckley clinic to get tested for Hepatitis, HIV
One vase out of its place at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.
Families frustrated after flowers removed from vases at cemetery
31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest

Latest News

Chilly but dry holiday weekend forecast
First Warning Weather
fwf
fwf
fwf
Be Happy It Isn’t Colder Out While Shopping
fwf
fwf