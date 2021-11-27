Last weekend of November offers no weather surprises

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Half way thru the long holiday weekend and so far, so good weather-wise. Sure we had a wet period on Thanksgiving Day, but after people had completed their travels. Yes Friday felt the chilled clutch of Old Man Winter though the cold could only muster a few harmless ambiance snow flurries. Looking into the weekend, little fanfare is expected though Sunday night travelers may have to dodge a shower of rain or wet snow.

Saturday will dawn frosty cold with a red sky sunrise for hunters in the woods. The day will be dry though morning sun will succumb to an afternoon at least partial cloud cover. Temperatures in the 40s for Herd tailgaters will fall back into the 30s for the second half the Conference USA showdown with WKU.

Sunday will see a brisk but dry cold front pass. A brief shower is possible with some snow at elevation at ski lodge country. By nightfall a round of chilled, gusty winds will arrive.

Next week will start chilly, bright and dry then trend warmer and hazier as highs end the week in the 60s!

