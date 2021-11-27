Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

People called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

The Tacoma Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood and other agencies went to the scene.

No suspects were in custody.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, woman found dead by sheriff’s deputies
31-year old Jacqueline Burgess facing charges after methamphetamine and a smoking device are...
Report of suspicious vehicle ends in drug arrest
On Sept. 13, Oak Hill Police found 39-year-old Johnnie Edwards unresponsive inside of a car...
Second arrest made following Oak Hill man’s overdose death
An attorney and former city councilman accused of human trafficking has died.
Attorney accused of human trafficking dies
Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall early for Black Friday shopping.
Black Friday shopping frenzy makes a comeback at Huntington Mall

Latest News

The First Annual Holly Jolly Brawley event kicked of Friday evening.
‘Holly Jolly Brawley’ event brings dozens to downtown Charleston, packs businesses
'Holly Jolly Brawley' packs businesses
Friendly rivals duke it out on Thanksgiving Day
A flushing look into the 73rd Annual Commode Bowl
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91